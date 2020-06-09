Freddie Gray taught Baltimore how to peacefully and passionately protest racism in America | COMMENTARY

Protesters themselves have also sought to keep things safe and nonviolent, calling out those who might be looking to stir things up and calling on city advocates, activists and leaders, including Council President Brandon Scott, to help keep the peace. There’s no tolerance for outside agitators or other opportunists seeking to use Baltimore to make a name, loot from its stores or destroy for the sake of destruction. Freddie Gray taught residents what to expect — whom to welcome to the cause and whom to reject.