How to flatten the suicide curve that is rising during the pandemic: Do not own a gun | COMMENTARY

The social isolation, financial hardships, reduced access to certain types of medical care and overall stress wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic has also had the effect of putting people with mental health problems at greater risk of suicide. A recent article in the Journal of the American Medical Association questioned whether it may not represent a “perfect storm” for suicide mortality that could last for many months, perhaps even years to come. The daily news coverage of virus-related deaths, the joblessness, the loss of community and religious contact, the barriers to in-person mental health care, all could push many who may already be prone to suicidal thoughts to act upon them. And with suicide already the tenth leading cause of death in the United States (the rate having risen by more than one-third over the last two decades), this could prove another deadly branch of the outbreak.