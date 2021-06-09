Fells Point community concerns are valid; threatening to extort Baltimore to fix them is not | COMMENTARY

What’s really needed is for all the stakeholders in Fells Point to work with the Baltimore Police Department and other appropriate city agencies to draft a plan to make their community safer, cleaner and more prosperous. Perhaps it requires closing Broadway Square earlier or paying more attention to how much alcohol is being served to already inebriated individuals. It may mean more involvement from the Waterfront Partnership, the nonprofit that helps oversee many of these public spaces. Residents might take greater responsibility for keeping their streets clean, too. So might businesses, who might also encourage their customers to act responsibly. Not everything should fall on police shoulders, though officers clearly have a role to play in making sure behavior does not get out of hand. This is not too much to ask, especially when that behavior in question is just feet away.