Baltimore voters send a clear message in tight mayoral race | COMMENTARY

Ms. Dixon did so well in this race largely because she has a strong base of supporters who have stuck by her through thick and thin — including a corruption trial and finding by jurors that she had taken gift cards meant for the city’s poor (she resigned as mayor in 2010 as part of a plea deal that would allow her record to remain clean). They stick with her because they know her and believe in her. She’s a lifelong city resident who knows Baltimore and is visible. People see her in the store, at the gym, at church and feel connected to her. She is one of them. Mr. Scott, too, is likewise well known in the city; he frequently drives around in his city-issued SUV checking up on it — talking with people and logging issues like broken lights. He’s so respected among young people, that youth organizers called upon him to help keep the peace during protests here in response to the callous killing of George Floyd, an African American man, by a white police officer in Minneapolis.