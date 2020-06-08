Defund the police: Not as scary (or new) as it sounds | COMMENTARY

Yet for those who were not paying close attention to the Minneapolis video — or perhaps did not see the subsequent video of a 75-year-old peaceful protester getting shoved by police in Buffalo only to be left bleeding on the sidewalk, or maybe the one of a police officer pepper spraying a young black man in New York City who had his hands held up, or the video of Atlanta police illegally tasering college students (well, you get the idea) — the talk of defunding might seem more frightening than the possibility of police brutality. After all, someone still has to investigate violent crime, make arrests, keep law and order, even direct traffic at accident scenes. Are the police really that irredeemable, or are there just some bad apples that need to be sorted out?