Miniature golf: a lesson in how state-by-state approach to reopenings can miss their target | COMMENTARY

And that, unfortunately, demonstrates the ultimate folly of the state-by-state, governor-by-governor approach to reopening. The pressure to relax limits and perhaps compromise public health will always be high when a neighboring state takes that step first. And even Governor Hogan’s resolve won’t make much difference if his restrictions aren’t enforced. Ocean City versus the Fenwick Island-to-Rehoboth Beach corridor is perhaps the extreme example, but how much more rational would this process be if decisions were made at the national or at least regional level? And, most worrisome of all, if Delaware’s choices have a negative impact on the pandemic, Maryland still pays the price anyway when all those Delaware beach visitors go home — to Baltimore, to the D.C. suburbs, to elsewhere across the state. At least in mini-golf, bad shots sometimes are allowed a do-over. Not so in public health where viruses don’t respect state lines.