To save federal unemployment benefits, Maryland Dems should hold up governor’s pet projects | COMMENTARY

Leading Democrats in Maryland have loudly criticized Gov. Larry Hogan’s abrupt announcement last week that unemployment benefits would be reduced statewide beginning early next month. The governor claims the $300 enhanced weekly benefit from the federal government is a key reason why Maryland employers are having trouble finding people to fill jobs. Two dozen fellow GOP governors have taken a similar tack collectively refusing billions of dollars of safety net spending. Yet, as Democrats have pointed out, there is scarcely more than anecdotal evidence to back up the claim of work hesitancy, while the loss of those dollars is certain to cause real hardship for families still coping with a wide array of COVID-19 pandemic-related challenges. Maintaining the benefit for an estimated 250,000 Marylanders until Labor Day, when the enhanced benefit is scheduled to expire, would seem the more compassionate and sensible course of action, particularly given vaccine distribution still falls well short of achieving herd immunity in Maryland and elsewhere. It would also pump $75 million per week into the state’s economy through July and August.
Senate President Bill Ferguson has publicly condemned the cutback. So have: Comptroller Peter Franchot, Treasurer Nancy Kopp, all nine Maryland Democrats serving in Congress and many others, including the state Democratic Party itself. But it’s
been all talk and not-so-much action, aside from asking Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh last week to investigate whether lawmakers might have the legal means to reverse the decision (and it’s probably not a good sign that his response is still pending). While it’s all very well to hold protests and rallies, like the one conducted last Friday by hospitality workers in downtown Baltimore, such actions are unlikely to soften Mr. Hogan’s heart. His spokesman observed after the event that people employed by hotels and the like “have more opportunities available to them than just about any industry.”
What might convince the governor to reverse his position? Play hardball politics: Deny him something he cares about with the same passion those unemployed workers have for their kids, their health and their future.
It’s time for Mr. Franchot and Ms. Kopp to take advantage of their circumstance as two of the three voting members of the Board of Public Works and put a stop to spending that Mr. Hogan has demonstrated a real passion about — the planned public-private partnership (or P3) to build toll lanes on the Capital Beltway and Interstate 270. The Maryland Transportation Authority board is expected to give thumb’s up to the project at a special meeting Tuesday, but the BPW has final word on such key details as the selection of a developer and the required leasing of the American Legion Bridge. So why can’t a majority of the Board of Public Works simply announce at the next BPW meeting on June 16 that they won’t approve anything related to the toll lane project unless the governor reverses his stand on unemployment benefits? That would surely get the governor’s attention rather quickly.
The two board members had no problem criticizing Mr. Hogan’s decision at the last BPW meeting; Mr. Franchot even called for a special session of the Maryland General Assembly to change the policy. Yet wouldn’t this be much simpler? And given that the comptroller is a candidate to be Maryland’s next governor, why doesn’t he do the heavy lifting? Not that we believe the board should routinely block contracts on issues not directly related to them, but the BPW does have a broad mandate to oversee state spending. The potential harm is significant to individuals struggling to find child care, taking care of sick loved ones and whose places of employment may not yet have fully reopened. And it’s telling that the governor isn’t seeking to cut off tax dollars (federal or state) to business owners likely in far better economic circumstances. Nor is he even calling on companies to raise wages to attract workers, a solution that has far greater long-term benefits than taking money out of working class pockets.
Certainly, we’re open to Mr. Franchot and Ms. Kopp denying the Hogan administration some other pet project, but the P3 seems like a worthy candidate. The project remains controversial even in Montgomery County where County Executive Marc Elrich recently criticized its scope (he would prefer reversible lanes), method (the P3 structure adds costs, he believes) and lack of public transit component during a recent meeting with The Baltimore Sun editorial board. Whatever the vehicle, it’s time to take a stand that is not all talk and no action. Mr. Hogan is certain to hate this idea. That’s why it’s the right thing to do.
