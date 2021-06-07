To save federal unemployment benefits, Maryland Dems should hold up governor’s pet projects | COMMENTARY

The two board members had no problem criticizing Mr. Hogan’s decision at the last BPW meeting; Mr. Franchot even called for a special session of the Maryland General Assembly to change the policy. Yet wouldn’t this be much simpler? And given that the comptroller is a candidate to be Maryland’s next governor, why doesn’t he do the heavy lifting? Not that we believe the board should routinely block contracts on issues not directly related to them, but the BPW does have a broad mandate to oversee state spending. The potential harm is significant to individuals struggling to find child care, taking care of sick loved ones and whose places of employment may not yet have fully reopened. And it’s telling that the governor isn’t seeking to cut off tax dollars (federal or state) to business owners likely in far better economic circumstances. Nor is he even calling on companies to raise wages to attract workers, a solution that has far greater long-term benefits than taking money out of working class pockets.