In Baltimore County, transparency is the key to properly regulating development | COMMENTARY

Two important principles are at odds in the current debate over Baltimore County’s practice of waiving fees for certain development projects. The first, and perhaps most important given the county’s checkered past with undue political influence, is the concern that such a system is inherently suspect. Developers are, after all, the most deep-pocketed and motivated of special interests at the county level. What’s to prevent them from essentially bribing their way to preferred status with sizable political campaign contributions? The second concern is subtler: How can Baltimore County encourage development that is in the public interest but is not necessarily as profitable as builders would like? Workforce housing, transit-oriented development, high-density urban renewal, these are the kind of projects that deserve to be promoted but aren’t necessarily as moneymaking as plowing over green spaces and planting single-family homes or shopping centers. Isn’t waiving development fees a useful tool to achieve those ends?

Small wonder that the Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. and members of the Baltimore County Council are struggling with this important matter. Legislation to reform how fee waivers are granted was postponed by council members Monday as they grappled with a notable addition — a last-minute amendment from the county executive calling on specific guidelines on when fees should be waived. The delay isn’t that worrisome. If the legislation is passed in July instead of June, it is of little consequence. But the back and forth does underscore how complicated the issue can get. One person’s argument for waiving fees isn’t necessarily shared by another. And there are a lot of county residents who simply don’t like the idea of waiving fees under any circumstance, not when there are schools that lack air conditioning or roads that are pothole strewn or other chronic problems exist that impact fees are meant to alleviate.

We would support developing guidelines. It’s always best to know that preferential treatment has purpose and is not done at the whim of the county’s chief administrative officer or permits director. But the far more important principle is transparency. It’s vital that in every instance where a developer seeks a waiver, the county council — and the general public — is alerted and the matter is reviewed and voted on by the council. That’s the heart of Mr. Olszewski’s bill, and it is the essential check and balance to a process that otherwise risks becoming the classic “pay to play” scheme that Baltimore County (and many other local governments) have demonstrated a talent for in the past. Sunshine, as the saying goes, remains the best disinfectant.

As for developers, their oversized political influence is undeniable. And the best fix is not to be found in denying the county this flexibility, but in making those who seek public office less dependent on campaign donations from developers and their allies. Fortunately, Baltimore County has already taken steps in that direction. As voters may recall, a hefty majority in Baltimore County approved a charter amendment in the 2020 that establishes a system of public financing of political campaigns. No longer will candidates for county office be so beholden to special interests of all kinds. They may, instead, participate in a “Fair Election Fund” where small donations will be matched by government funds. Unfortunately, the new system does not go into effect until the 2026 election cycle, meaning that this year’s race is the last where Baltimore County candidates won’t have a public financing option.

Will this mean a Baltimore County developer will no longer have political influence in Towson? We seriously doubt that. Campaign finance reform is voluntary, and it remains to be seen what level of participation develops. Meanwhile, critics of fee waivers claim it requires local governments to pick winners and losers. We agree. It does, in fact, mean certain projects will receive preferential treatment. That’s the point. If building affordable housing for people of modest means was more profitable than building “McMansions” on 10-acre lots, this would be wholly unnecessary, but it often is not. Governments give special treatment all the time — a food desert gets a grocery store to serve low-income patrons, a failed shopping mall is revitalized to keep the neighborhood thriving, a former shipyard is repurposed as a jobs center. The key is to make sure it happens in the public interest and not to line the pockets of political donors. Public involvement, oversight and transparency is the best protection against abuse. And taking special interest money out of politics whenever possible doesn’t hurt either.

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.