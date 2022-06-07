Republican primary voters can’t quite quit Donald Trump, and it may doom the GOP’s leading candidate for governor | COMMENTARY

Kelly M. Schulz, who is seeking the Republican nomination for governor of Maryland, waves after receiving the endorsement of Gov. Larry Hogan, right, who is term limited, on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Annapolis. (AP Photo/Brian Witte) (Brian Witte/AP)

There was at least one major surprise to emerge from the latest opinion survey regarding the race to become Maryland’s next governor. No, it isn’t the high number of undecided voters, revealed by the poll conducted for the University of Baltimore and Baltimore Sun Media (a crowded field of little-known candidates will do that). Nor was it Comptroller Peter Franchot’s early front-runner status among Democrats, given he’s served in statewide office for more than 15 years and has a talent for self-promotion. What was surprising — shocking even — was the failure of the hand-picked successor of one of the most popular governor’s in state history to not absolutely dominate the Republican field.

Under the poll by OpinionWorks of Annapolis, former Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz, who has been strongly endorsed by two-term Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, has only a modest six percentage point lead over first-term Del. Dan Cox, with 27% of likely voters compared to his 21%. Under different circumstances, this might seem comfortable. But we would expect that margin to be significantly wider, given: Mr. Hogan’s eye-popping approval ratings (a March poll from Goucher College pegged it at 65% of Maryland voters); Delegate Cox’s right-wing extremism (including his effort three months ago to have the governor impeached over how he managed the COVID-19 pandemic); and Ms. Schulz’s successful fundraising that has allowed her TV ads to dominate the airwaves.

Advertisement

It’s clear that Maryland GOP voters are resisting conventional wisdom. The likely culprit? In two words: Donald Trump.

Oh, that might be a little too facile, but given how Mr. Trump has endorsed Mr. Cox, it’s not far off. And small wonder the former president did. Mr. Cox has been a loyal foot soldier in the Trump-MAGA movement from the Jan. 6 protest at the U.S. Capitol to his declaration that Vice President Mike Pence was a “traitor.” On the “America-first patriot” candidate’s own website, the photo of Mr. Trump is substantially larger than that of Mr. Cox, and his list of “issues” includes a promise that 2020 election results will undergo a “forensic audit.”

Advertisement

The delegate’s emergence as a serious contender might prove short-lived. After all, the same poll found 42% of GOP voters undecided, and Mr. Cox’s early success may just reflect the enthusiasm of core Trump supporters. But it also speaks to a split identity problem for the Maryland Republican Party. What happens if Governor Hogan’s brand — a kind of pro-business, centrist pragmatism that attempts to sidestep culture war issues like abortion — misses the mark with primary voters?

One can see such worry in Ms. Schulz’s campaign materials, which attempt to seize on conservative concerns over “parental rights” without explicitly mentioning critical race theory or transgender students in school bathrooms. She bashes Baltimore for not adequately prosecuting criminals and promises to “treat police like heroes.” But there is no mention on her website of abortion, or Second Amendment rights or election security or other favored national GOP talking points. This is surely no accident and follows the recent call from Dirk Haire, the Maryland GOP’s chair, for voters to embrace “common sense conservative policies” and not be distracted by “cults of personality.”

The challenge, of course, is that where Ms. Schulz comes off in her TV ads as safe and conventional as she promises not to mandate masks in schools, Mr. Cox sounds like he’s ready to aggressively go after Democrats in Annapolis, down to his slogan, “Free the Free State.” Yet that kind of rhetoric is exactly what could doom the nominee.

Democrats can afford partisanship given the party’s 2-to-1 advantage in voter registration; the GOP can’t — at least not if they wish to capture statewide office. In the general election, Donald Trump lost big in Maryland, with Joe Biden recording a 2-to-1 victory in 2020. If Mr. Cox wins the Republican primary, he is similarly doomed to failure in the statewide race.

That leaves candidates like Ms. Schulz, backed by a governor harshly critical of Donald Trump, to walk the tightrope of general election viability, as fellow Republicans like Mr. Cox unabashedly celebrate their common ground with Donald Trump. For the party’s sake, let’s hope Maryland’s undecided voters are paying attention, and ultimately as pragmatic as the state’s GOP chair.

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.