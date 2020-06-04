When the powerful say nothing in the face of injustice, they are giving their consent | COMMENTARY

Admittedly, there are many institutions where dissent is discouraged. You speak out and you are branded a troublemaker or worse. You see it in politics. You see it in police departments. You see it in many walks of life. But then there are those moments of truth when honorable people must recognize that enough is enough. We have already seen it from police chiefs who condemn their Minneapolis Four. We have witnessed it from Senator Murkowski, the Alaska Republican who on Thursday praised General Mattis’ rebuke as “true and honest and necessary.” We have heard it from some Republican governors willing to break ranks with President Trump on National Guard deployment. We need more, many more, to stand up to this out-of-control administration.