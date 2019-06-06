D-Day in the Sunpapers

Seventy-five years ago today, hundreds of thousands of Allied soldiers, sailors and airmen conducted the largest amphibious assault in history when they liberated the coast of Normandy from Nazi occupiers in what is now known as D-Day. The Sunpapers were there — Thomas O’Neill reported from Allied headquarters, Mark S. Watson analyzed the military tactics from London, Holbrook Bradley was on one of the invasion ships but didn’t make landfall until the next day, and Lee McCardell was one of just four U.S. correspondents who witnessed the invasion by air. The first troops hit the beach at about half past midnight Baltimore time, and The Sun had an extra edition on the streets at 7 a.m. By the time the last edition of the Evening Sun came out that night, it was able to report that Allies “had smashed their way inland on a broad front, making good a gigantic air and sea invasion against unexpectedly slight German opposition.” Of course, “slight” is relative; the Allies suffered more than 10,000 casualties, with more than 4,000 confirmed dead. Nonetheless, it proved a pivotal turning point in the war. Two months later, Watson would witness the liberation of Paris. Nine months after that, the war in Europe would finally come to an end.

Baltimore Sun The final edition of the Evening Sun on D-Day, June 6, 1944. The final edition of the Evening Sun on D-Day, June 6, 1944. (Baltimore Sun)

Become a subscriber today to support editorial writing like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.