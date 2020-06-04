Maryland Elections Board officials must take responsibility for primary problems | COMMENTARY

The belated discovery of mistakes appears to be part of a pattern, as does blaming others. In interviews with a Sun editorial board member early last month, Linda Lamone, administrator for the State Board of Elections, and Deputy Administrator Nikki Charlson, initially dismissed questions about thousands of undelivered city ballots in the 7th Congressional District special election, claiming there was no such situation. The next day, they acknowledged the problem indeed occurred, and blamed their ignorance on the U.S. Post Office for giving them bad data. They also said, emphatically, that mailing for city ballots in the June 2 primary was on track and underway; but we later found out ballots actually were sent out a week late. (One member of The Sun’s editorial board didn’t receive a ballot until May 30 after calling to request it — and then received a second ballot on the day of the primary, June 2).