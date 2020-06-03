Baltimore mayor’s race shows why ‘top two’ is the better way | COMMENTARY

The top two runoff isn’t a new concept. California and Washington use variations of it already, while Nebraska runs a nonpartisan primary for legislators. Here are the two biggest knocks against a top two system: It’s unhelpful to third-party candidates, who often benefit when the results are split between Republicans and Democrats. And it tends to boost more moderate candidates, rather than liberal Democrats or conservative Republicans who poll well in low-turnout primary contests. It’s for this latter reason that a lot of party leaders are, at best, somewhat lukewarm to the idea. But is it really in the best interest for the political party insiders to call the shots and not the voters? Might government actually function better with fewer extremists in charge whether in Washington or state capitals or city halls?