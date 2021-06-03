Getting to the bottom of whether Johns Hopkins enslaved people matters, but addressing today’s injustices matters more | COMMENTARY

Among those taking action is Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy, who on Wednesday announced a $500,000 study to closely examine whether his own office has demonstrated a racial bias in prosecutorial decisions. That’s an extraordinary move, given that if bias is found by the independent research team, it will inevitably point a finger at Mr. McCarthy who is, after all, in charge of the office. That an elected official is willing to take this leap, is not just a credit to him but should perhaps become a model for every state’s attorney in Maryland. Who knows what a thorough investigation might find in Baltimore, Harford and Carroll counties or in rural enclaves like Talbot County, where the prosecutor’s office is just steps away from the “Talbot Boys” memorial to Confederate soldiers.