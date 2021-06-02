More compassion for Maryland’s unemployed, please | COMMENTARY

We endorse almost anything else that Mr. Hogan can do to help people get back to work, but we strongly suspect that the vast majority of workers aren’t being deterred by unemployment benefits or at least face more complicated and difficult circumstances. As we’ve noted before, employers have options to attract new hires. Raising wages and benefits, for example. And we would also note that cutting off unemployment checks will have adverse consequences for some businesses as these direct payments provided families with money that they plowed right back into the economy in purchases of food, housing and other essentials. Senate President Bill Ferguson issued a statement this week asking for Mr. Hogan to reconsider his choice. We would second that motion and ask for greater compassion be extended to those who lost their jobs through no fault of their own.