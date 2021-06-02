The Pentagon’s UFO report is coming soon; here’s what it’s likely to say — and what you should make of it | COMMENTARY

But what we would counsel our readers to be highly skeptical about is any suggestion that these unusual events are the work of an alien visitor. Why? Not because we doubt the existence of aliens. Scientists have estimated that are at least 300 million planets with conditions similar to our own in the Milky Way galaxy alone. What are the chances that life would emerge with the right combination of a not-too-hot, not-too-cold sun with a not-too-big, not-too-small planet with hydrogen, oxygen, carbon and all those other building blocks of life? Undoubtedly high. Astronomer Carl Sagan once estimated the galaxy probably contained 10,000 advanced civilizations, which seems a bit generous given how efforts to at least detect radio signals from one of them has proven fruitless. But this is the real problem: Space is vast. The distances between Earth and the nearest such place is almost incomprehensively great.