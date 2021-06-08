Who should decide the fate of Baltimore’s oft-reviled 51-foot-tall, ‘Male/Female’ statue? | COMMENTARY

We agree with the developer: Let the people of Baltimore decide. Not just with the customary public hearings or written comment but through outreach. If that means spending some money to call people or knock on doors, so be it. Let’s decide this together. And it surely ought to be well informed by the views of nearby residents and business owners as well as the folks at the nearby Maryland Institute College of Art, who have some expertise in this arena. Let’s have a real conversation and maybe even listen to each other. Like beauty, art is in the eye of the beholder. That a piece is controversial doesn’t make it less valuable; it might make it more so. Even if it still strikes some members of the local editorial board as woefully out of place.