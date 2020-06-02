Cops nationwide react with violence toward people protesting police brutality | COMMENTARY

In New York in separate incidents, an officer pulled down the face mask of a young man protesting with his hands up in the air, and pepper sprayed him; an officer threw a young woman to the ground immediately after telling her to get out of the street; an officer driving a police department SUV rammed into a barricade, sending protesters flying; and yet another officer opened the passenger door on his moving police car to slam a protester standing in the street as the car passed.