A primary: Maryland must learn from election failures | COMMENTARY

Yet it’s been curious that there have been so few complaints heard from Annapolis while all this was happening — at least publicly. Perhaps this was simply because no one in state government wanted to make matters worse. And perhaps elected leaders recognized the unusual circumstances and allowed for some reasonable level of disorder. But Governor Hogan, House Speaker Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson ought to understand that not receiving a ballot until a week or more after it was promised, finding the ballot has mistaken information and then following a novel procedure of returning that ballot by mail or drop box (instead of in-person voting), can erode one’s faith in the ability of state government to conduct an election. A little transparency would do wonders toward reassuring Marylanders that everything was done to the highest standard possible. Or, if it wasn’t, that the matter won’t be glossed over.