Blaming ‘outside agitators’ a deflection rooted in civil rights era | COMMENTARY

The recent upheaval in some major American cities in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis has caused a revival of the civil rights era label of outside agitator. The city’s mayor has used the term, and so has the governor of Minnesota, without providing evidence. On Fox News, the label was deployed over the weekend by the commentariat frequently and emphatically, but without a trace of irony. President Donald Trump jumped on the narrative and, when not hiding in the White House bunker, found time to tweet claims that anarchists were up to their old tricks again. “80% of the RIOTERS in Minneapolis last night were from OUT OF STATE,” he falsely wrote on Saturday. By Monday, the president was quoting “Fox & Friends” and blaming the “Radical Left” and “ANTIFA.”