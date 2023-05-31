Don’t shed any tears over Maryland’s rising gas tax | COMMENTARY

Imagine a contemporary Rip Van Winkle fell asleep in 1993, when the average price of a gallon of gasoline was $1.10 and Maryland’s tax on that gas was 23.5 cents per gallon — or about 21% of the total price. He wakes up today to the news that, whoa, prices have gone up quite a bit. Motorists in Maryland are paying an average of $3.50 per gallon for gasoline, according to AAA. But here’s the good news: While the gas tax may be set to rise from 43.5 cents per gallon to to about 47.8 cents per gallon on July 1, that still amounts to just 13.6% of the cost of a gallon of gasoline. In other words, if the gas tax had kept up with 30 years of inflation (or was calculated as a percentage of one’s purchase like the sales tax), Rip should be paying 73.5 cents per gallon in taxes today.

Still, you can bet that this week’s news that Maryland’s gas tax will increase by 4.3 cents under a state law that ties the tax to inflation, as Maryland Matters calculated this week, won’t be welcomed. And we would be remiss if we did not acknowledge that higher gasoline prices have a ripple effect. Transportation prices are baked into the costs of everything from a new foam mattress to a proper nightgown, so they contribute significantly to inflation. Expect some to thunder about all this, even if the complaints don’t hold up to close scrutiny.

Unlike most tax revenue, which is dispersed hither and yon, gas tax revenue goes directly to what’s known as the Transportation Trust Fund to pay for such things as road repair, transit upkeep and major projects to reduce traffic congestion. Motorists are getting repaid by not getting stuck in traffic or losing tires to pot holes. Those costs to vehicle owners add up, too. And it also means lower taxes. You read that correctly: lower taxes. The federal gas tax has been stalled at 18.4 cents over those same 30 years that Rip has been sleeping. The result? Among other things, it’s forced the federal government to look elsewhere to finance transportation projects. That, in turn, has added to the deficit (and likely means higher taxes when Congress finally gets serious about addressing the debt beyond the current debacle). States that have followed a similar route inevitably end up subsidizing transportation needs with general funds.

And here’s the most troubling part of all. Climate change is serious business, and the transportation sector contributes nearly 30% of greenhouse gas emissions in this country. Higher gasoline prices are surely painful but that discomfort pales compared to what inaction on climate could mean. Rising seas, worsening weather, food shortages, increased droughts, poverty and displacement — the list goes on and on. Want to reduce carbon? Don’t subsidize gas-powered vehicles. And ignoring the harm they cause by keeping down prices at the pump amounts to exactly that. Maryland need not be embarrassed by having one of the nation’s highest gas taxes, it ought to be more concerned that, even with that tax, prices at the pump as of Memorial Day weekend in Maryland were slightly below the national average of about $3.58, according to AAA.

So our advice? Rest easy, Rip, Maryland is on the right road. The real knuckleheads are in Congress, which has failed to take a similarly rational approach to fossil fuels on a national (and global) basis. The more we burn in our Buicks or Fords or Toyotas, the more trouble we’re headed for in the not-so-distant future. Oh, and we’d also congratulate him for not waking up last June when gas prices nationally hit the $5 mark. If you’re going to bemoan a tax increase that’s not even a nickel, you ought to find time to celebrate those $1.50 price reductions.

