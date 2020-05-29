The ghost of Freddie Gray: Minneapolis is the new Baltimore | COMMENTARY

Yet for those of us who lived through the Freddie Gray unrest, it all seems scarily familiar, as if nothing had been learned in the last five years; it’s just a new city, same playbook. But even that is unfair. The truth is that these circumstances have long existed, and there’s not a half-decade but a half-century of urban strife to prove it. One can just as easily draw a line from the Watts riots of 1965 in Los Angeles, which began with a traffic stop of an African American motorist, through the 1968 riots in Baltimore and elsewhere after the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to the unrest in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014 to Baltimore after Freddie Gray’s death in 2015 and now Minneapolis. Racism, plus hopelessness and frustration, plus police brutality equals civil unrest. What was true 55 years ago and five years ago is just as true today.