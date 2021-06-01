Be warned, Maryland: Potentially fierce hurricane season ahead | COMMENTARY

The first day of June is the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season, and while no one can predict the future with certainty, experts are already warning that things look bad for the eastern United States and Gulf Coast. Here’s one clue: Mother Nature has jumped the gun; the “A” name is already taken with the development of Tropical Storm Ana on May 21. It only lasted three days but early starts have been a recent trend. Last year’s first storm, Arthur, showed up on May 17 and foreshadowed bad things to come: The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season was the most active on record with 30 named storms and the fifth consecutive worse-than-average year.
How bad might things get? The official forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is that there’s a 60% chance of an above-normal season with a 30% chance of an average year and just 10% odds of below average. They aren’t claiming it will be as bad as last year but here’s the general accounting: 13 to 20 named storms (meaning with winds of 39 miles per hour or greater) of which as many as 10 may develop into full-fledged hurricanes with winds at 74 miles per hour or more and perhaps of those three to five will hit 111 mph, meaning major hurricanes. It’s this last category, of course, that tends to cause the most destruction and NOAA officials are already warning residents of coastal and low-lying areas to be prepared.
There are any number of reasons for scientists to predict a bad year. Perhaps the most apparent involves ocean temperatures. They have fancy names for this circumstance (El Nino Southern Oscillation being in neutral, for example) but what it really comes down to is global atmospheric circulation and differences between water and air temperature. And that data fed into computer models produces these worse-than-average expectations. But this isn’t happening in a vacuum. It’s also likely that hurricane season is worsening because of the negative impacts of human-made climate change. This is hardly a stretch as the general view is that the warmer the water, the higher the storm energy and greenhouse gas effect has turned up the ocean temperature significantly.
In the short term, Marylanders ought to be making appropriate preparations for the season, which runs through November. That means stocking emergency supplies such as nonperishable food, drinking water, medicine, flashlights and batteries. Be sure to have a disaster plan (with emergency phone numbers, evacuation routes, knowing where the nearest shelters are located, etc.) reviewed with your family, keep your vehicles filled with gas (at least at the point when there is a storm watch), and be ready to make other preparations when a storm approaches, such as filling up sinks and bathtubs with water and clearing your yard of items that might blow around and hit your home. An excellent inventory of specific recommendations can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website at: www.cdc.gov/disasters/hurricanes/before.html.
But in the longer term, the hurricane forecast is provides just another example of how climate ought to be a front burner issue for this country and for the rest of the world. Let’s stop measuring the inconvenience of reducing carbon emissions by the prospect of higher fuel, home heating or electricity prices when a Category 4 hurricane like Harvey that hit Texas and Louisiana just four years ago can result in a staggering $62 billion in damage and more than 100 deaths. Harsher storms fueled by the greenhouse effect ought to be factored into every accounting of energy prices, particularly fossil fuels.
And this is not just a problem for the U.S. government and foreign leaders. At the state and local level, there is much that people can be doing to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. In a recent meeting with The Sun’s editorial board, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich boasted about how high climate change is on his agenda having pledged to reduce emissions by 80% in 10 years. Compare that to the Maryland General Assembly that earlier this year failed to raise the statewide goal to a more modest 60%. Montgomery County may not make the mark, but at least it’s trying as the county executive has promised, among other things, an end to burning solid waste in a local incinerator.
Some may scoff at the sacrifices involved but that’s only because they reject the science that links climate change to severe weather, flooding, droughts and other costly disasters. We should not be King Lear and merely rage against the storm, we ought to be doing something about it.
