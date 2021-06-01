Be warned, Maryland: Potentially fierce hurricane season ahead | COMMENTARY

How bad might things get? The official forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is that there’s a 60% chance of an above-normal season with a 30% chance of an average year and just 10% odds of below average. They aren’t claiming it will be as bad as last year but here’s the general accounting: 13 to 20 named storms (meaning with winds of 39 miles per hour or greater) of which as many as 10 may develop into full-fledged hurricanes with winds at 74 miles per hour or more and perhaps of those three to five will hit 111 mph, meaning major hurricanes. It’s this last category, of course, that tends to cause the most destruction and NOAA officials are already warning residents of coastal and low-lying areas to be prepared.