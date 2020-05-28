Baltimore Sun primary voter guide, editorial board endorsements | COMMENTARY

He has a decade of experience in city government: long enough to develop a deep understanding of the city’s management flaws, but not so long as to be a part of the problem establishment. We expect him to use his knowledge, with the power of the mayor’s office behind him, to dismantle the parts of city government that don’t work — the outdated offices, systems and ideas — and to embrace the parts that do, and to develop smart, innovative ways to move Baltimore forward.