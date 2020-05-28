Baltimore Sun primary voter guide, editorial board endorsements | COMMENTARY

With the primary vote deadline just days away, we want to remind you of the editorial board’s recommendations in Baltimore City races. Your ballot must be postmarked or dropped off at an approved location by Tuesday, June 2 or marked in person on that date at one of six locations. Details are available by calling (410) 396-5550 or online here: boe.baltimorecity.gov/voter-information.
Mayor: Brandon Scott
It’s time Baltimore had a visionary leader who lives and breathes the city, and knows it like the back of his hand; someone who will work tirelessly to improve it and who isn’t afraid to upset the apple cart if it’s for the greater good. That’s why we endorse City Council President Brandon Scott to be the next mayor of Baltimore.
He has a decade of experience in city government: long enough to develop a deep understanding of the city’s management flaws, but not so long as to be a part of the problem establishment. We expect him to use his knowledge, with the power of the mayor’s office behind him, to dismantle the parts of city government that don’t work — the outdated offices, systems and ideas — and to embrace the parts that do, and to develop smart, innovative ways to move Baltimore forward.
Baltimore City Council president: Nick Mosby
With five open seats on the council, at least a third of its members will be new to the role post election. They’ll need a knowledgeable and approachable leader to set the agenda and guide decision making. Del. Nick Mosby is best suited for the job. His experience and connections suggest he can hit the ground running, which is especially important now, amid the economic and public health crises we face.
Baltimore comptroller: Bill Henry
What’s sometimes described as the third most powerful position in city government after mayor and City Council president, might be first right now in terms of keeping the public’s trust in accountability and transparency in government. That’s why longtime Councilman Bill Henry, 51, of Radnor-Winston, is our choice to serve in this important, if often overlooked, post in city government. His experience scrutinizing the inner workings of city government and overall skepticism is just what the accountant ordered.
Open City Council races
In District 4, the seat currently held by Bill Henry who is running to be city comptroller, we endorse Democrat Mark Conway, 32, the former director of Baltimore’s CitiStat program under Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake. In that role, he sought to bring greater accountability and performance measures to city government. His deep understanding of the budget should come in especially handy right now amid plunging revenues.
In District 7, which is vacant because of Leon F. Pinkett III’s decision to run for council president, our choice is Democrat Brian Sims, 37, of Reservoir Hill, a health care policy expert employed by the Maryland Hospital Association who has focused on reducing disparities on medical outcomes. That background may prove especially valuable as the pandemic continues.
With the departure of Ed Reisinger, District 10 will have new representation for the first time in more than two decades. We think Phylicia Porter, 32, is the candidate who can bring new energy and ideas to the district, but also use established relationships to broker support for her initiatives. Already a familiar face in the district, she knows many of the political players from her role on the Baltimore City Democratic State Central Committee.
In District 13, which is vacant because Councilwoman Shannon Sneed is also running for the City Council president post, we endorse Jackie Addison, a longtime advocate in the community and lifelong resident of Belair-Edison. The 57-year-old mother of two daughters has been a foster parent, served on multiple community groups, and been recognized as a “community champion” for her organizing work.
In District 14, where Mary Pat Clarke is retiring after two separate 16-year runs on the council, we back Odette Ramos, whose advocacy work throughout Baltimore and Maryland is well known. She’s worked with multiple politicians through the years, including Mary Pat Clarke, and has long fought to better the lives of city residents through legislative changes.
The Baltimore Sun editorial board — made up of Opinion Editor Tricia Bishop, Deputy Editor Andrea K. McDaniels and writer Peter Jensen — offers opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. It is separate from the newsroom.