Blue crabs: A not-so-tasty outlook for Maryland’s favorite shellfish | COMMENTARY

That’s not to suggest that, on this Memorial Day — the unofficial start of summer — Marylanders need to refrain from dining on their favorite seafood. There will still be soft shells and steamed crabs, crab cakes and crab dip to go around. Old Bay is never out of seasoning. But for those who make their living catching crabs or processing them, this is unlikely to prove a bountiful year, and consumer prices are likely to be high. But then the seafood industry understands the year-to-year variations. Weather can make a big difference in how well crabs reproduce in any given three-year life cycle. So can the presence of predators or the loss of underwater grasses. In years like this, there will ultimately have to be stricter limits placed on the catch to spare female crabs (easily the more vital half of the reproductive process) and protect the overall population from falling too far that they can’t bounce back.