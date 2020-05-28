What’s lacking from Maryland’s COVID-19 test kits? A dose of transparency | COMMENTARY

But an odd thing has happened since that well-publicized acquisition more than five weeks ago. Despite the broad need for more COVID-19 testing on the front lines, including at the state’s own hospital and prison facilities, the test kits appear to mostly remain in storage. Why? There are missing components required for them to actually be put in use. In Annapolis, lawmakers complained of stonewalling as state Department of General Services administration officials briefed them Wednesday on coronavirus-related procurement. DGS was willing to talk about how challenging acquiring the tests had been, but on why they aren’t being used, officials could only suggest talking to other officials with the state health department who already have repeatedly refused to brief those same legislators.