Maryland coronavirus education plan heavy on options, light on guidance| COMMENTARY

Maryland schools are already behind in their planning for how to move forward, hampered by the slow decision making of the state school board regarding the extended closure of classrooms. Maryland was one of the last states in the country to announce that school buildings would remain shuttered for the rest of this academic year, and it only did so after previously announcing a two-week closure in March, then extending that a month, then extending it again a few more weeks until the final announcement was made on May 6, the same day the Recovery Plan was released. That left school systems in limbo, trying to figure out if their education plans were for the short term or long term. Much of their focus was on merely helping kids survive by getting them access to the free meals they used to receive when they were in a building.