Racial inclusion and equity is good for Baltimore business | COMMENTARY

Now we will wait to see if the efforts result in more capital investments in minority businesses, more people of color in executive positions with decision-making powers, more contracts that go to typically underserved businesses and staffs that better reflect the diversity of the region. These are concrete changes that will have true impact and amount to more than talking points or photo-ops for the company annual report, or something that looks good to shareholders. Only when these kinds of changes take place will we know that the effort by Baltimore’s business communities is more than lip service.