Shooting of officer another symptom of Baltimore’s other epidemic | COMMENTARY

We don’t know what caused the Federal Hill shooter to open fire. Nor have we seen a definitive explanation of the dead and wounded from the weekend; Commissioner Michael Harrison observed Monday that some victims were not random, but chosen for what he called “retaliatory violence." We have seen this all before. The circumstances of the drug trade, rival crime gangs, a lack of respect for human life, addiction and dysfunctional families and mental illness, concentrated poverty, historic racism, distrust of police, lack of education and job skills, and on and on. This doesn’t excuse crime, but it amounts to a pathology, to the behavior of a disease. Violent crime permeates this city like COVID-19 has seized much of the country, and there are comorbidities here. Fighting this epidemic is not a war that rests solely with police any more than hospitals are the only place where the virus is battled.