Contract glitch for Maryland school superintendent long known, should have been dealt with before now | COMMENTARY

Under a state law dating back to the Civil War, the Maryland State Board of Education hires the state superintendent of schools for a four-year term. Because the current superintendent, Karen Salmon, was given a one-year extension, the board now faces a quandary: It can only offer her replacement a contract filling out the remainder of her term: three years beginning July 1, instead of a full four-year contract. To the average person that might seem like a small matter. Baseball free agents often sign lucrative contracts for shorter periods. But in the world of public education elite, where people get fired all the time (a Brookings study found the average term for a superintendent is between three and four years), that loss of a year could be a serious handicap in hiring.
The net result is that the state school board’s search for a new superintendent is already facing an uphill climb at a time when, according its executive recruitment consultant, there are more than the usual number of vacancies to fill for similar posts across the country. In essence, it’s a seller’s market, and Maryland is a buyer with a statutorily limited budget.
Yet, here’s the really unnerving problem with what is happening: We’re just discussing it now. This is not a new circumstance. The law that sets the four-year standard has been on the books since the 1860s. And the attorney general staffers assigned to the Maryland Department of Education had already given board members a heads up last year. This was hardly the first time that anybody at MSDE had heard about this wrinkle in state law that might interfere with future recruitment.
When the school board chose to provide Superintendent Salmon a one-year extension last year (and a $40,000 raise, bringing her salary to $275,000), that’s when concerns about such a restriction should have been publicly raised. And if the board still thought it a good idea to go forward with the single-year extension, their next best move would have been to ask the Maryland General Assembly to revise the law during this year’s legislative session to allow greater flexibility. After all, education and oversight were tops on the priority list as lawmakers enacted the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future through a veto override, guaranteeing its 10-year, multibillion-dollar K-12 reforms. But none of those actions were taken.
Instead, as we neared the end of Superintendent Salmon’s tenure, official advice was sought in January, apparently in the hopes that the earlier analysis was mistaken. But it played out to its inevitable end last month, when Attorney General Brian Frosh’s office issued a formal opinion on the matter, confirming the three-year limit in this circumstance. The opinion came out shortly after lawmakers wrapped up their annual 90-day legislative session.
We will certainly grant that people make mistakes. Even those charged with a task as vital as overseeing public education in this state cannot be expected to know the ins and outs of 160-year-old laws. But the hiring and firing of a superintendent isn’t just some minor function for the 14 gubernatorial appointees serving on the board, it’s arguably their most important duty. And they failed to give it the proper attention.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been a real challenge for Maryland’s public school systems. Local jurisdictions have struggled with virtual learning and hybrid models that demanded extraordinary efforts by teachers who, in turn, were often vilified by certain elected officials when they dared express safety concerns. During all this, there has been a lack of clear guidance from the state education department or even a recognition that challenges varied among local systems and often among individual schools within those systems. But knowing how long a superintendent’s contract can legally run? With apologies to the board’s student member and given the requirement’s 16 decades on the books, that should have been child’s play.
