Contract glitch for Maryland school superintendent long known, should have been dealt with before now | COMMENTARY

Under a state law dating back to the Civil War, the Maryland State Board of Education hires the state superintendent of schools for a four-year term. Because the current superintendent, Karen Salmon, was given a one-year extension, the board now faces a quandary: It can only offer her replacement a contract filling out the remainder of her term: three years beginning July 1, instead of a full four-year contract. To the average person that might seem like a small matter. Baseball free agents often sign lucrative contracts for shorter periods. But in the world of public education elite, where people get fired all the time (a Brookings study found the average term for a superintendent is between three and four years), that loss of a year could be a serious handicap in hiring.