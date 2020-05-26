Note to anti-maskers: social distancing is the fastest way to reopen the economy | COMMENTARY

It’s very simple: The more people follow social distancing guidelines, the less likely they are to spread disease (remember: as many as half of those who have COVID-19 are asymptomatic, according to one lab study). And the less likely we are to spread disease, the more places we’ll be able to go, which means more businesses can reopen with safety precautions in place. Think back to your teen years — you got more privileges when you followed your house rules and proved you can be trusted. So far, a lot of us have shown we can’t be trusted.