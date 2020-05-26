Bring back baseball. We’re not above begging | COMMENTARY

So to those folks and their teams of lawyers and negotiators, their publicists and business managers, we can this: Pretty, pretty please, won’t you consider the plight of all your fans who desperately want to hear the crack of the bat and the thump of a baseball in a catcher’s glove? To make it happen, you’re going to have to take a pay cut. The loss of ticket and concession sales changes the financial equation, obviously. But how about both sides not making a ton of money while so many people are suffering? Doesn’t that have some merit, too? This may be the week to ink a deal, players and owners. Let’s get it done, perhaps donate a hefty share of profits to charity, and let’s play ball. The country needs you. James Earl Jones needs you. And all those baseball fans who are stuck watching the Korean Baseball Organization on ESPN? Let’s just say the Samsung Lions are no Baltimore Orioles. They need you, too.