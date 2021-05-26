Reforming a Baltimore police department needs community buy-in and patience | COMMENTARY

Baltimore residents also need to understand that changing the culture of a department that was decades in the making takes time. The four years that the consent decree has existed is not much time in comparison. Sure, the General Assembly passed sweeping police reform in one session, and we applaud lawmakers for that milestone. They acted with urgency and authority. The legislation will overhaul the disciplinary process for officers, add transparency to public affairs files, require police use only “necessary” and “proportional” force, and limit when they can use “no-knock” warrants. As transformative as the changes should be, we bet implementing them will be a more time-consuming process that will likely differ by jurisdiction. As The Sun reported, much of the work on the consent decree so far has been rewriting policies and training officers. The next steps will be to evaluate how well the officers adjust — and to measure if people’s rights are still being violated. The best way to do that, is to have open lines of communication with community members.