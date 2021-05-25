Cash for COVID-19 shots? We’re in! | COMMENTARY

Some might think we’ve reached a sad place when we have to resort to paying people off to protect themselves against a deadly virus. Ideally, everyone would choose to follow the science and get the shot to save lives — their own and others. Reality, however, is not perfect. People have all kinds of reasons for not getting vaccinated, and some are more rational than others. It’s understandable to be tentative because of past bad experiences with the medical system or wanting to wait to see how others react to the vaccine before getting yours (though we expect to hear less of that as time passes). But COVID vaccines have also gotten wrapped up in partisan politics and conspiracy theories that have further undermined the ability to establish the herd immunity needed to severely limit the disease spread. Simply put, there are a lot of people left who need to be convinced.