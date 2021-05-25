Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol deserves a bipartisan investigation | COMMENTARY

But does it let them off the hook? Surely not. Americans are not idiots. At the heart of Jan. 6 was an attempt to overturn the election. If Democrats move forward with what they’ve billed as a fair-minded, independent inquiry and turn it into a kangaroo court, then that’s on them. People can tell the difference between political theater and justice. Justice looks like the restrained, even-handed 9/11 report. Politics looks like Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar calling rioters “peaceful patriots” after they’ve smacked around police with flag poles and bats, and it’s all on videotape for the world to see. Far better for Republicans to put the national interest first and take their political lumps now, than let the Big Lie fester like an open wound into the 2022 election season, when, at least on paper, the GOP may otherwise have a respectable shot at recapturing a House majority. Unless, of course, Senate Republicans genuinely believe their core supporters side more with the QAnon Shaman than the U.S. Constitution and the rule of law. If that’s the case, there are bigger problems ahead.