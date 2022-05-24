A lot of sound and fury over Maryland’s gas tax | COMMENTARY

Gov. Larry Hogan’s political brand has been about being the no-nonsense guy who doesn’t play games but tells it like it is, especially in recent months as he attempts to define himself to a national audience for a potential presidential candidacy in 2024. We know this because he’s made whole speeches on the topic, including at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library several weeks ago where he expressed a preference for “work horses” over “show ponies.” Shortly after, he posted this message on his Twitter account: “I don’t come from the performative art school of politics. I come from the get-to-work and get-things done school of politics, and I’ll work with anyone who wants to do the people’s business.”

For someone with such a disdain for “performative” politics, Governor Hogan sure did a nifty song and dance this week with his call for Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot to “halt or minimize” a scheduled 6.6-cent increase in Maryland’s motor fuel tax. Whatever one may think of that July 1 gas tax hike, the product of a 2013 state law that links the otherwise flat, per-gallon tax to the consumer price index, this much is certain: Mr. Franchot doesn’t have the authority to unilaterally choose not collect it — and the governor knows it. And yet, he goes on and on in his letter to the comptroller about how he should “use every legal and regulatory power at your disposal” to “consider granting an extension for paying the taxes” which, of course, would do nothing for consumers.

Granted, we’re not certain Mr. Hogan’s purpose was to embarrass Mr. Franchot, a Democratic candidate for governor this year who was left to explain to potential supporters that yes, he would love to see the tax set aside, too, but he doesn’t have the authority, which actually lies in the hands of the state legislature. Rather, it’s likely the Republican governor simply wanted to foment anti-tax, anti-Democratic sentiments, particularly on behalf of his preferred gubernatorial candidate, his former Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz. Ms. Schulz, who faces some far-right challengers in the GOP primary, released a statement on social media this week decrying the inflation adjustment in the gas tax as “outrageous” because when “inflation goes up so does the gas tax.” Well, yes, that’s the point.

Maryland, let’s get a grip on this gas tax stuff. It was one thing to fall for the gas tax holiday, the 30-day reprieve on the state’s roughly 36 cents per gallon tax on gasoline — a bit of political pandering that likely cost the state’s Transportation Trust Fund about $100 million that might otherwise be spent on transit and highway improvements. It’s quite another to decide that the Trust Fund should be more permanently shortchanged. Nobody likes the higher prices at the pump these days but it’s not taxes that put us in that situation, it’s the global price of oil thanks to a number of factors from the Russian invasion of Ukraine to supply-line disruptions caused by the COVID pandemic. You think filling up is costing your household budget? Try driving on roads strewn with potholes or commuting by trains stuck at the station because of lack of maintenance or replacement.

It’s easy to hate the gas tax. But as a user fee, the tax is among the fairest around. The more you drive, the more you pay. And it requires the inflation factor so that like other taxes — income and sales taxes to name two — the state collects more from those consumers as more money is spent. Without it, Maryland could fall into the deep pothole that is federal transportation spending where the gas tax hasn’t been increased since 1993 and is not indexed to inflation. The result? All taxpaying Americans (and not just consumers of gasoline) have to supplement transportation spending, and, given the realities of the federal budget, that means borrowing more money from the next generation. That is, as they say, no way to run a railroad.

Help for families hurting because of inflation and the looming economic slowdown? We’re all ears but a few pennies at the gas pump won’t do the trick. It’s telling that the Hogan administration was given a chance to delay another looming increase — a 10-cent Maryland Transit Administration fare increase set to go into effect on June 26. It was actually set to begin last year, but the governor delayed it with the use of federal funds. Apparently, he’s not interested in doing so again. Not the right audience for his show, apparently.

Baltimore Sun editorial writers offer opinions and analysis on news and issues relevant to readers. They operate separately from the newsroom.