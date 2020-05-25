Baltimore Sun editorial board: Bill Henry for city comptroller | COMMENTARY

Ms. Pratt, 68, has gotten much attention on the pages of this newspaper of late and not for anything she might wish to brag about. Most alarming has been her personal and financial ties to disgraced former Mayor Catherine Pugh of “Healthy Holly” fame with whom she co-owned the “2 Chic Boutique,” the Pigtown consignment shop that proved useful for Ms. Pugh’s money laundering. The comptroller signed off on a false tax return for the shop, but says she was duped by her City Hall colleague. We are inclined to believe her. Yet what does that say about the competency of a fiscal watchdog who could not spot impropriety right under her nose?