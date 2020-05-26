Baltimore Sun editorial board: City Council endorsements | COMMENTARY

In District 14, where Mary Pat Clarke is retiring after two separate 16-year runs on the council, we back Odette Ramos, whose advocacy work throughout Baltimore and Maryland is well known. Ms. Ramos has lived in the area since 1991, when she moved here from New Mexico to attend Goucher College. She’s worked with multiple politicians through the years, including Mary Pat Clarke, and has long fought to better the lives of city residents through legislative changes. She is founding director for the Baltimore Neighborhood Indicators Alliance, is a former chair of the Baltimore Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and is currently on leave (during her campaign) from her job as executive director of the Community Development Network of Maryland.