Baltimore Sun editorial board: Nick Mosby for City Council president | COMMENTARY

Mr. Mosby, too, brings name recognition to the race, though some of it belongs to his wife, Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby. Ms. Mosby is known on a national stage as the prosecutor willing to take on Baltimore police after Freddie Gray’s 2015 death and, more recently, through criminal justice reform efforts she’s undertaken, including refusing to prosecute marijuana possession cases, recognizing that such prosecutions disproportionately affect low-income people of color. Some in the community have raised concerns about a “power couple” dynamic that could result if Nick Mosby wins the council president seat, but we don’t believe you can hold back a person for the accomplishments of their spouse. We do, however, expect him to recuse himself from any decision that directly affects her agency, which receives roughly $36 million in city funds each year.