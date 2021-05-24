An inspector general is asking tough questions? That’s a good thing | COMMENTARY

What can easily be lost amid the concerns, however, is that Baltimore County government deserves the scrutiny. This is, after all, the home to Spiro Agnew (county executive from 1962 to 1966) and his successor, Dale Anderson (county executive from 1966 to 1974), both of whom ended up in federal court on corruption charges and spent time in prison. History suggests bribery is not exactly unknown in the county seat, nor is its less criminal cousin, wasteful and inefficient spending. The office of the inspector general is practically brand new, Ms. Madigan having been appointed the first in that role just two years ago. There are apt to be growing pains, not the least of which are from politically connected county employees unaccustomed to having their email scrutinized (a common practice by employers in the private sector, incidentally).