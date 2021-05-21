Marilyn Mosby’s middle finger: The gesture wasn’t as bad as the failure to acknowledge it | COMMENTARY

We don’t doubt she felt unnerved and attacked by the confrontation; anyone would if a stranger came at them aggressively in such a way (where was her security detail, by the way?). And we’ll even cut her some slack in making it a gender-based intimidation issue, which she did when she said “no woman — elected or otherwise — should be expected to put up with that type of behavior from a man.” It’s a sad fact that women in high-profile positions of power, especially women of color, are frequent targets for harassment (just look at all the threats directed toward female health officers in particular, this past year for putting COVID restrictions in place). Ms. Mosby has likely faced an appalling amount of such behavior, given that her job also makes her an enemy of some very bad people just by its nature. And we are truly sorry she has to bear any of it.