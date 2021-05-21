Highway to Somewhere? No easy fixes for abandoned Baltimore roadway | COMMENTARY

On Monday, the mayor and Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, along with Rep. Kweisi Mfume and other Democrats pitched their vision of at least two paths toward addressing this long-standing abomination. The first would steer a portion of President Joe Biden’s proposed infrastructure spending, the $2 trillion American Jobs Plan, toward ameliorating the highway’s worst effects. And the second would turn to the federal Reconnecting Communities Act, which would similarly finance efforts targeted to address transportation projects that did more harm than good — of which the Highway to Nowhere is clearly one. As it happens, Rep. Anthony Brown of Prince George’s County and Representative Mfume are prominent co-sponsors of the measure, which would promote more inclusive, equitable infrastructure nationwide.