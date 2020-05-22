Baltimore Sun editorial board: Brandon Scott for mayor | COMMENTARY

Whoever wins this year’s mayoral contest will face a tough road ahead. Much of their term will be about budget reductions and recovery from all that the pandemic wrought — on top of the city’s other problems, including soaring homicides, a declining population and poor public transportation options. There’s a temptation felt by some in the community to lean toward a placeholder candidate, someone who won’t rock the boat in already turbulent waters. But while Baltimore certainly does need a mayor who can deliver basic services, hire competent people and fight for our share of federal pandemic funds, it cannot afford to forego big ideas for another four years.