Plight of restaurants: For them to carry on, we need to carry out | COMMENTARY

Make no mistake, the time is nearly at hand when phase one of the state’s reopening plan will be fully implemented and outdoor dining will be possible in every Maryland subdivision, Baltimore included. Closing streets, as other cities have done to accommodate outdoor dining, is a wonderful idea. But any restaurateur who believe this alone will solve their problems is sadly mistaken. As we’ve also seen elsewhere, patrons are reluctant to return — to outdoor dining and to 25% capacity indoor dining, too. Many simply can’t afford it anymore. There’s an economic recession going on, and while eating outdoors with proper precautions (the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers pages of them) is safer than traditional indoor dining, it’s not risk-free. Customers will have to make choices. There will be a period of transition and adjustment. Pre-pandemic life is not going to return so quickly.