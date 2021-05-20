The golden rule of masks: Don’t be a jerk about still having to wear one | COMMENTARY

And then, of course, there’s the ongoing misunderstandings about masks as well as the unfortunate politics of mask wearing that have plagued the COVID-19 pandemic since its early days. So, let’s be clear: There is light at the end of the tunnel. The pandemic is headed toward an end, but it’s not quite there yet. There are still too many Americans who are reluctant or unable to get the vaccine and children who are, as yet, ineligible for it. And so, while government mandated restrictions do not need to be where they were at the peak of the outbreak, a certain amount of caution is sensible.