Hydroxychloroquine: Listen to doctors, not the Clorox guy | COMMENTARY

Are Americans wary of medical advice given by someone who not long ago speculated that ingesting disinfectant might be a good way to address the virus, too? Surely, most have recognized the president’s weakness for quackery, self-promotion and, well, pretty much anything that distracts from the pandemic. He especially does not like being reminded about how, under his stewardship, the United States leads the world in total COVID-19 cases and deaths. By far. Still, it’s not unreasonable to expect him to at least stop making matters worse — to not interfere with the work of research scientists, to not substitute his judgment for that of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to not muzzle medical experts or cheer on protesters who want to put an end to social distancing restrictions. If there’s a drug that accomplishes all that, Dr. Conley needs to prescribe it. Stat.