Gov. Hogan should sign legislation to take governors out of Maryland’s parole process | COMMENTARY

We can’t give back the years of life many have lost, but we can do better for the next generation of those who are incarcerated who have learned from their mistakes and now have something to offer society. Even Mr. Glendening agrees today. Several years ago he gave a “full-throated endorsement” to similar legislation before the Maryland General Assembly, giving the pragmatic assessment that such decisions are a lose-lose for governors anyway — they’ll be criticized no matter what. With that in mind, we’ll understand if Gov. Hogan lets this bill quietly become law, but we’d much prefer his signature and the message of support it carries.