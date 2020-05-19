Providing lawyers to Baltimore tenants facing eviction could pay for itself | COMMENTARY

So what do we do about it? The two studies offer several policy recommendations we endorse, including requiring a landlord to send a pre-filing notice before taking steps to evict; preventing excessive rate hikes based on tenant income; and revising inclusionary housing laws to encourage more affordable units. Perhaps most important, however, is a proposal to provide lawyers to tenants who don’t have representation, which is to say nearly all of them. Roughly 96% of landlords in the rental court cases studied in Baltimore had representation, while only 1% of the renters did. The lawyer recommendation comes with a hefty price tag — $5.7 million for 7,000 tenants, according to the Stout study — but it will save more than six times that in assistance that the state and city provide to aid the evicted if a resolution other than removal is found. Given the stakes, it seems a no brainer.