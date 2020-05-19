Sun editorial board: Cast a ballot for Joe Biden, send a message to the White House | COMMENTARY

And Joe Biden does have a lot to offer, particularly in these times of uncertainty. He is steady. He is experienced. He wears his humanity on his sleeve. He looks to be the nation’s grandfather-in-chief. He has lived through tragedy, having lost his first wife and baby daughter in a car accident in 1972 and, in 2015, his son Beau to a rare form of brain cancer. He understands what the country is going through now. He is a man who cries, who hugs, who pats. And he is someone whose career has been marked by compromise and negotiation with the opposing party.