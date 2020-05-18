During a global pandemic, love thy neighbor as thyself | COMMENTARY

Under most any other circumstances than those in which we currently find ourselves, the news that people have been returning to their local churches, or the Ocean City boardwalk and beach, or hair and nail salons would have been heralded as either good or, at worst, ignored as unremarkable. But when the world is beset by the COVID-19 pandemic, with U.S. deaths alone surpassing the 90,000 mark, and it’s clear that many of these activities threaten the health and welfare of our society, it’s beyond disappointing to see how quickly self-discipline exits stage right. Witness the close social interactions this weekend in Baltimore city, which is still under a stay-at-home order and where police received 60 calls about illegal gatherings on Friday alone, and the indoor church services in Dundalk, which were expressly forbidden last week by County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr.